Walgreens Flu Indexa for Week of Jan. 1, 2017
The Walgreens Flu Index is a weekly report developed to provide state- and market-specific information regarding flu activity, and ranking of those experiencing the highest incidences of influenza across the country. The Flu Index shows which populations are experiencing the most incidences of influenza each week based on Index methodology.
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
