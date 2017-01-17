Valley men accused in federal mortgag...

Valley men accused in federal mortgage-lending scheme

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Two of three Rio Grande Valley men accused in connection with federal wire fraud charges were granted bonds during a hearing Thursday. Guadalupe Artemio Gomez, 31, of McAllen and Rogelio Ramos Jr., 36, of Pharr were granted $30,000 bonds each during a hearing Thursday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter E. Ormsby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara 13 hr ICE Capitan 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec '16 Peppa23 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Hidalgo County was issued at January 20 at 4:11AM CST

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC