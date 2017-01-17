Valley men accused in federal mortgage-lending scheme

Two of three Rio Grande Valley men accused in connection with federal wire fraud charges were granted bonds during a hearing Thursday. Guadalupe Artemio Gomez, 31, of McAllen and Rogelio Ramos Jr., 36, of Pharr were granted $30,000 bonds each during a hearing Thursday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter E. Ormsby.

