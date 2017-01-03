U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
There are 2 comments on the Chron story from Saturday, titled U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara. In it, Chron reports that:
An unidentified man fired shots at a car at the U.S. Consulate office in Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexican and American officials are seeking help identifying and catching the man.
#1 Saturday
we need to leave mexico and close their . consulates here.there is no need to have so many here.
#2 Saturday
I know who to blame, vicente fox ! he is so pissed at President Trump he VERY LIKELY paid off this cartel gangster to brazenly shoot our man just to show the US how much America is appreciated for all kinds of AID, JOBS for illegals and who knows what else MONEY too I'm sure given them yearly ......seems mexihole is never satisfied no matter how much aid they get ! MONEY MONEY MONEY .......NEVER SATISFIED ! nieto has got the whole country protesting for raising gas prizes !! SCREW MEXIHOLE........MORE THAN EVER........WE SHALL BUILD THE WALL !!!! ASAP !!!
