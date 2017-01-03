U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara

U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara

There are 2 comments on the Chron story from Saturday, titled U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara. In it, Chron reports that:

An unidentified man fired shots at a car at the U.S. Consulate office in Guadalajara, Mexico. Mexican and American officials are seeking help identifying and catching the man.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,804

Location hidden
#1 Saturday
we need to leave mexico and close their . consulates here.there is no need to have so many here.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#2 Saturday
I know who to blame, vicente fox ! he is so pissed at President Trump he VERY LIKELY paid off this cartel gangster to brazenly shoot our man just to show the US how much America is appreciated for all kinds of AID, JOBS for illegals and who knows what else MONEY too I'm sure given them yearly ......seems mexihole is never satisfied no matter how much aid they get ! MONEY MONEY MONEY .......NEVER SATISFIED ! nieto has got the whole country protesting for raising gas prizes !! SCREW MEXIHOLE........MORE THAN EVER........WE SHALL BUILD THE WALL !!!! ASAP !!!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec 19 Peppa23 1
Elsa Cantu Dec 15 Elsa Cantu 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,735,171

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC