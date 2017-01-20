TxDOT Begins Underpass Project Constr...

TxDOT Begins Underpass Project Construction in McAllen

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KRGV

The agency said Wednesday a right lane in the westbound lanes of Expressway 83 near Bicentennial Blvd. is closed for construction. The lane won't be opened until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec 19 Peppa23 1
Elsa Cantu Dec 15 Elsa Cantu 1
Roxy lucio Dec 5 Lupe 2
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,851

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC