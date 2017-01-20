TxDOT: another few months to complete...

TxDOT: another few months to complete Inspiration Road extension

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Progress Times

Though the original contract called for work on the connection of Inspiration Road under Expressway 83 in Mission to have been completed this week, the project's manager said it could be April before the work is done. Meanwhile another project is just getting under way in McAllen that will cause traffic delays on the expressway east of Mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... Jan 24 santo 2
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec '16 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec '16 Idk 2
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,457 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC