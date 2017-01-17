Two sentenced in federal ammo smuggling case
The second of two men accused of attempting to smuggle ammunition into Mexico was sentenced Tuesday, according to court records. Angel Salinas, 24, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison Tuesday in connection with a plan to illegally smuggle ammunition into Mexico, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|8 hr
|ICE Capitan
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec '16
|Peppa23
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC