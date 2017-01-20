Trump to announce restrictions on immigration, refugee resettlements...
A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle patrols next to a fence at the U.S.-Mexico border on January 5, 2017 near McAllen, Texas. WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump this week is expected to begin announcing a series of executive actions for building a new wall on the southwest border and sharply curbing the resettlement of refugees in the U.S., both promises he made on the campaign trail, according to multiple press reports.
