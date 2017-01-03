Texas lawmakers file bills to plug "l...

Texas lawmakers file bills to plug "loopholes" keeping government contracts secret

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

A pair of Texas lawmakers have filed legislation aiming to plug what they called major "loopholes" in public records law that have left taxpayers in the dark about key details of some contracts involving public funds. "We are here today because I think some things have been broken particularly in transparency and the Public Information Act," state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione , R-Southlake, said at a press conference Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec 19 Peppa23 1
Elsa Cantu Dec 15 Elsa Cantu 1
Roxy lucio Dec 5 Lupe 2
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,947

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC