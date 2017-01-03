Texas lawmakers file bills to plug "loopholes" keeping government contracts secret

A pair of Texas lawmakers have filed legislation aiming to plug what they called major "loopholes" in public records law that have left taxpayers in the dark about key details of some contracts involving public funds. "We are here today because I think some things have been broken particularly in transparency and the Public Information Act," state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione , R-Southlake, said at a press conference Tuesday.

