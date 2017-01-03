Texas lawmaker shot in head on New Ye...

Texas lawmaker shot in head on New Year's Eve plans bill to combat 'celebratory gunfire'

15 hrs ago

"If my legislation could help save a life, you know, then definitely that's what we're gonna be looking at doing," Rep. Armando Martinez, a Democrat from Weslaco, Texas, told the Texas Tribune on Monday in a phone interview from the Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he was recovering . The longtime representative, who was re-elected for a seventh term in November , was released later Monday.

