Texas lawmaker shot in head on New Year's Eve plans bill to combat 'celebratory gunfire'
"If my legislation could help save a life, you know, then definitely that's what we're gonna be looking at doing," Rep. Armando Martinez, a Democrat from Weslaco, Texas, told the Texas Tribune on Monday in a phone interview from the Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he was recovering . The longtime representative, who was re-elected for a seventh term in November , was released later Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC