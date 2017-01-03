Texas lawmaker ready for session afte...

Texas lawmaker ready for session after being shot at party

Read more: Valley Morning Star

A Texas lawmaker who was struck in the head during a new year's celebration by what authorities suspect was celebratory gunfire says he feels well enough to attend and work during this year's legislative session, which starts on Tuesday.

