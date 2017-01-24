Texas ACO Generates $14 Million in Sa...

Texas ACO Generates $14 Million in Savings and Achieves Perfect Quality Score

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance, LLC , an accountable care organization based in McAllen, Texas, is achieving significant cost savings and quality improvements spearheaded by area primary care physicians who have partnered with population health technology provider Lightbeam Health Solutions . The ACO is composed of 18 primary care physician practices working with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to provide coordinated care to Medicare patients in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... 16 hr tomin cali 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,209,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC