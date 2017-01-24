Texas ACO Generates $14 Million in Savings and Achieves Perfect Quality Score
Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance, LLC , an accountable care organization based in McAllen, Texas, is achieving significant cost savings and quality improvements spearheaded by area primary care physicians who have partnered with population health technology provider Lightbeam Health Solutions . The ACO is composed of 18 primary care physician practices working with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to provide coordinated care to Medicare patients in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas.
