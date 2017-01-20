Taxing times
As McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said in his Tuesday State of the City address: We have fostered much good will with our southern neighbors. Thursday's surprise announcement by the Trump administration to propose a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico to offset the costs of building a Southwest border wall should be a giant economic wakeup call for the Rio Grande Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|SmokePharts
|1,076
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec '16
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Idk
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC