Tamaulipas Gov. Warns Placing Mexican Tax on US Goods as Retaliation

The governor of Tamaulipas called on U.S. and Mexico's president to meet in the Rio Grande Valley to discuss border relations. Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza De Vaca made the comment Friday during a business and economic forecast conference in McAllen.

