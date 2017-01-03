State argues cost of abortion rule could be offset by group burials, cremations
An email letter sent out by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seeks to raise cash for his re-election by focusing on pro-abortion rights groups threatening to sue over a rule mandating that all fetuses be buried or cremated. An email letter sent out by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seeks to raise cash for his re-election by focusing on pro-abortion rights groups threatening to sue over a rule mandating that all fetuses be buried or Victoria Valdez, second form left, hugs Juanita Renee Rivas, third from left, of the Texas Freedom Network, during a news conference and rally Monday, June 27, 2016 at the Whole Woman's Health of McAllen clinic in McAllen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC