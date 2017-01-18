Sobbing brother testifies in Border P...

Sobbing brother testifies in Border Patrol agent's murder trial

4 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

In a dramatic day of testimony in the murder trial of Border Patrol Agent Joel Luna and his brother Eduardo, their elder sibling broke down in sobs on the witness stand Wednesday before describing in detail how Eduardo allegedly shot and killed Franky Palacios at an Edinburg tire shop. Re-enacting the spring 2015 murder in front of the jury, Fernando said Eduardo - the youngest of the three Luna brothers - walked into the tire shop office where Fernando and Franky were watching TV.

