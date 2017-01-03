Sentencing for ex-CBP officer delayed for third time
The sentencing of a former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was delayed this week, according to court records. Julio Cesar Trujillo was expected to be sentenced Thursday but the hearing was canceled "until further notice," according to court records.
