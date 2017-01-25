San BernardinoPact signed by Latin American consuls sends 'message of unity'
The consulates of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador have cooperated before now, but they said apparent policy shifts by the United States added urgency and made it important to formalize their united stand. " the political situation we are living in now, it's important to send this message of unity," said Billy Adolofo Jose Munoz, consul of Guatemala in San Bernardino.
