Relay for Life to hold kickoff event
The American Cancer Society will kick off its 20th annual Relay for Life of South Cameron County with an event at 6 p.m. Thursday at ValleyRegionalMedicalCenter. Relay for life will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 13 at Canales Field at St. JosephAcademy.
