Police: Man killed wife, teen stepdaughter, himself
Cruz Orlando Pinon,30, is accused of killing his wife Santos Verenice Garcia, 42, and her 16-year-old daughter. McAllen police said Pinon appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|ballet
|1,079
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec '16
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Idk
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC