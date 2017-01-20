Pharr man accused of pointing gun at police charged with attempted capital murder
An 18-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at police has been charged with two counts of criminal attempted capital murder. Juan Manuel Morin Jr. of Pharr was arrested about 2 a.m. Sunday near the 500 block of Rose Ellen Circle after officers responded to a call about someone seeing a man with a handgun in the area, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC