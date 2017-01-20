Pharr man accused of pointing gun at police charged with attempted capital murder

An 18-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at police has been charged with two counts of criminal attempted capital murder. Juan Manuel Morin Jr. of Pharr was arrested about 2 a.m. Sunday near the 500 block of Rose Ellen Circle after officers responded to a call about someone seeing a man with a handgun in the area, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

