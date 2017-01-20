Opposing sides of abortion clash in d...

Opposing sides of abortion clash in downtown McAllen

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: TheMonitor.com

Pro-life supporter Veronica Estrada holds onto a rosary as she stands in front of pro-choice supporters in front of Whole Woman's Health Saturday January 21, 2017 in McAllen. photo by Nathan [email protected] Pro-life supporter Veronica Estrada holds onto a rosary as she stands in front of pro-choice supporters in front of Whole Woman's Health Saturday January 21, 2017 in McAllen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr eatmyschitt 1,058
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec '16 Peppa23 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,972 • Total comments across all topics: 278,188,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC