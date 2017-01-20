Newcomer to take office in 15th Congressional District

Community leaders from across the region have high hopes for U.S. Congressman-elect Vicente Gonzalez, who will be sworn in today to serve in one of the most divisive and partisan sessions of Congress. The freshman U.S. representative and his colleagues will take the oath of office at noon today inside the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. He will represent the 15th Congressional District after former U.S. Rep. Ruben Hinojosa did not run for re-election.

