Newcomer to take office in 15th Congr...

Newcomer to take office in 15th Congressional District

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Community leaders from across the region have high hopes for U.S. Congressman-elect Vicente Gonzalez, who will be sworn in today to serve in one of the most divisive and partisan sessions of Congress. The freshman U.S. representative and his colleagues will take the oath of office at noon today inside the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. He will represent the 15th Congressional District after former U.S. Rep. Ruben Hinojosa did not run for re-election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the red door club (Mar '13) Sun SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Sun John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec 19 Peppa23 1
Elsa Cantu Dec 15 Elsa Cantu 1
Roxy lucio Dec 5 Lupe 2
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,522 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,298

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC