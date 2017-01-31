New Performing Arts Complex Replaces ...

New Performing Arts Complex Replaces Old Civic Center

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRGV

The center served as the heart of the social life for the upper Rio Grande Valley for years. Then, the land was bought out by the same people who own La Plaza Mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanari Angel Martinez? 6 hr Theminpin 1
News Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church 17 hr Dee Lopez 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... Jan 24 santo 2
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan '17 John 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,357 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC