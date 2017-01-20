Muslim Community Reacts to Trump's Executive Order
The leader of the mosque at the Islamic Society of South Texas in McAllen is reacting to Donald Trump's executive order, which bans travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations. Noor Ahmed talked about the court decision that allowed refugees detained at U.S. airports to reunite with families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec '16
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Idk
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC