Mission Hospital Ends Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Program
MISSION Many Rio Grande Valley people were left with questions after a medical center did away with a program that provided sexual assault forensic examinations. The closure of the Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner program at Mission Regional Medical Center shocked many survivors of rape, law enforcement and even prosecutors.
