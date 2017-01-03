Mexican Gasoline Price Hike Causes Drivers to Fill Up Gas Tanks in US
MCALLEN The increase in gasoline price in Mexico is prompting residents to cross the border and fill up their tanks in the U.S. People from Reynosa in Hidalgo County described a sudden spike in demand for gasoline after the Mexican government changed its price. The Associated Press said the price of gas rose as much as 20 percent around the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC