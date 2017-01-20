McHi's 'In The Heights' hits high marks

McHi's 'In The Heights' hits high marks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheMonitor.com

McAllen High School cast members perform a scene from "In The Heights." The show began Friday and will make its final presentation at 3 p.m. today at McAllen High School Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr JULIO 1,032
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec 19 Peppa23 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,755 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC