McAllen Woman Arrested on Healthcare Fraud Charges
The owner of a Rio Grande Valley medical equipment company accused of trying to defraud state Medicaid was arrested on Thursday. Anna Ramirez-Ambriz faces six counts of healthcare fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.
