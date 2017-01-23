McAllen mayor delivers state of city ...

McAllen mayor delivers state of city address

Before issuing some words of caution, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, surrounded by dancing public works employees, entered the McAllen Convention Center to deliver the annual state of the city address Tuesday. The video, which concluded with Darling and public works employees dancing into the hall, featured many city employees dancing at their desks or around various city offices.

