McAllen mayor delivers state of city address
Before issuing some words of caution, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, surrounded by dancing public works employees, entered the McAllen Convention Center to deliver the annual state of the city address Tuesday. The video, which concluded with Darling and public works employees dancing into the hall, featured many city employees dancing at their desks or around various city offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|37 min
|SHORTY
|1,062
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|11 hr
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC