McAllen courts Trump visit
With Mexico's economic situation heavily impacting McAllen, the Rio Grande Valley and Texas, coupled with the national policy conversations about the border, immigration, trade and the country's intertwining economies, Darling wants Trump to come see the people who are directly impacted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|11 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC