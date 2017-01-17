Mayor Darling running for re-election
MCALLEN,Tx-Mayor Jim Darling listens to Richard Cortez and the rest of the city commissioners during the meeting on the agenda of the downtown entertainment district Monday June 132016 Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] MCALLEN,Tx-Mayor Jim Darling listens to Richard Cortez and the rest of the city commissioners during the meeting on the agenda of the downtown entertainment district Monday June 132016 Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] McALLEN - Mayor Jim Darling is running for re-election. He has appointed R. David Guerra, president and CEO of International Bank of Commerce in McAllen, as his campaign treasurer.
