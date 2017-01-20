Marathon goal attained for 1,000 RGV ...

Marathon goal attained for 1,000 RGV kids

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: TheMonitor.com

Hundreds of children and parents wait at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, to complete their final mile for the McAllen Kids Marathon, which is co-sponsored by The Monitor. An estimated 1,000 children ages K-8th grades, plus some parents, take off for the start of the final mile of the McAllen Kids Marathon on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at the McAllen Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr PLZphartMOR 1,035
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec 19 Peppa23 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC