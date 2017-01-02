Lawmakers and advocates seek to undo ...

Lawmakers and advocates seek to undo Texas Supreme Court rulings that concealed public records

Recent rulings by the Texas Supreme Court have hidden records long regarded as public, such as contracts between a governmental body and a private business, and have contributed to growing secrecy about how state and local authorities spend your tax dollars. Troubled by that trend, a Republican in the House and a Democrat in the Senate will file bills Tuesday to strengthen the state's open records law.

