Lawmakers and advocates seek to undo Texas Supreme Court rulings that concealed public records
Recent rulings by the Texas Supreme Court have hidden records long regarded as public, such as contracts between a governmental body and a private business, and have contributed to growing secrecy about how state and local authorities spend your tax dollars. Troubled by that trend, a Republican in the House and a Democrat in the Senate will file bills Tuesday to strengthen the state's open records law.
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Sun
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Sun
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
