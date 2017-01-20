Hidalgo man formally arraigned on capital murder charge
During a brief hearing in the 332nd state District Court, Judge Mario Ramirez read aloud the charges alleged against Jesus Alejandro Cuevas. Cuevas, 26, is accused of shooting and killing Moises Tamez the night of May 22, 2016, in the parking lot of a Stripes convenience store, according to police records.
