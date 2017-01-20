Hidalgo man formally arraigned on capital murder charge
McAllen police investigate the scene of shooting were Moises Tamez, 22, died Sunday night as a result of gunshot wounds suffered in a shooting at a Stripes convenience store near 10th Street and Military Highway in McAllen on Sunday May 22, 2016. photo by Joel [email protected] McAllen police investigate the scene of shooting were Moises Tamez, 22, died Sunday night as a result of gunshot wounds suffered in a shooting at a Stripes convenience store near 10th Street and Military Highway in McAllen on Sunday May 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC