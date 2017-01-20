Hidalgo man formally arraigned on cap...

Hidalgo man formally arraigned on capital murder charge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheMonitor.com

McAllen police investigate the scene of shooting were Moises Tamez, 22, died Sunday night as a result of gunshot wounds suffered in a shooting at a Stripes convenience store near 10th Street and Military Highway in McAllen on Sunday May 22, 2016. photo by Joel [email protected] McAllen police investigate the scene of shooting were Moises Tamez, 22, died Sunday night as a result of gunshot wounds suffered in a shooting at a Stripes convenience store near 10th Street and Military Highway in McAllen on Sunday May 22, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec 19 Peppa23 1
Elsa Cantu Dec 15 Elsa Cantu 1
Roxy lucio Dec 5 Lupe 2
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,766

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC