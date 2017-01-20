Hidalgo Co. MPO Lists Future Road Pro...

Hidalgo Co. MPO Lists Future Road Projects

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRGV

The Hidalgo County Metropolitan Planning Organization is currently working on two lists, their four-year plan and 25-year plan. Both list the road constructions planned for Hidalgo County in the upcoming years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 36 min Encore white trash 1,000
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec 19 Peppa23 1
Elsa Cantu Dec 15 Elsa Cantu 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,320 • Total comments across all topics: 277,639,405

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC