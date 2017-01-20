H-E-B consolidating Austin regional offices with 6-acre land buy
The H-E-B Arsenal Headquarters in San Antonio, Friday, Oct. 18, 2013. H-E-B is consolidating its Austin corporate operations with the purchase of two 2-story office buildings at 8100 Cameron Road on Austin's North Side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Fri
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec '16
|Peppa23
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC