Gonzalez pens letter inviting Trump t...

Gonzalez pens letter inviting Trump to Rio Grande Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: TheMonitor.com

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, issued a letter Monday morning inviting President Donald Trump to visit the Rio Grande Valley. "As you look to re-set trade policy with our ally Mexico, I would appreciate having the opportunity to visit with you in a bi-partisan way to discuss how commerce between the two nations affects border communities and the overall economy," the letter wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanari Angel Martinez? 1 hr Theminpin 1
News Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church 13 hr Dee Lopez 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... Jan 24 santo 2
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,443,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC