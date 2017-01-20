Gonzalez pens letter inviting Trump to Rio Grande Valley
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, issued a letter Monday morning inviting President Donald Trump to visit the Rio Grande Valley. "As you look to re-set trade policy with our ally Mexico, I would appreciate having the opportunity to visit with you in a bi-partisan way to discuss how commerce between the two nations affects border communities and the overall economy," the letter wrote.
