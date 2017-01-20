EDITORIAL: Fully vet McAllen ISD school board disagreement

Monday's McAllen Independent School District board of trustees meeting was testy and confrontational and a personnel matter relating to the district's superintendant was discussed openly, when such matters are usually quartered to talks in closed, executive session among trustees only. While we applaud Superintendent Jose Gonzalez for requesting that a complaint alleged by Trustee Larry Esparza be discussed in open session - for all to hear - the hour-long heated exchange has left us confused and asking many more questions.

