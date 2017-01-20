DPS investigating deadly collision th...

DPS investigating deadly collision that left two sisters dead

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly collision that left two people dead on Saturday, according to a press release. The collision occurred when Michael Escobedo, 30, driving a 2016 Toyota pickup southbound on F.M. 490 with one other passenger, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra which was traveling in the oncoming lane.

