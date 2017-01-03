Cuellar demands ICE notify local governments of immigrant releases

U.S. Rep Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, sent a letter to the director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday, asking about the release of hundreds of asylum-seeking immigrants from family detention centers in South Texas and why they weren't notifying local communities. "Border communities cannot bear the burden of a broken immigration system," Cuellar said he wrote to Director Sarah R. Saldana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.