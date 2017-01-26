County initiative to looks to target ...

County initiative to looks to target entrepreneurs from smaller communities

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Hidalgo County is looking at a new initiative that proposes to use $494,000 to provide grants to deserving entrepreneurs and business owners from communities with populations no greater than 20,000 residents, according to a news release. "This new project will allow the county to spur economic development in smaller communities that may not have the same resources as their larger neighbors," said County Judge Ramon Garcia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr CountryPharts 1,068
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... Jan 24 santo 2
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec '16 Idk 2
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,565 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC