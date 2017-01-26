County initiative to looks to target entrepreneurs from smaller communities
Hidalgo County is looking at a new initiative that proposes to use $494,000 to provide grants to deserving entrepreneurs and business owners from communities with populations no greater than 20,000 residents, according to a news release. "This new project will allow the county to spur economic development in smaller communities that may not have the same resources as their larger neighbors," said County Judge Ramon Garcia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Idk
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC