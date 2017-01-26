County initiative to looks to target entrepreneurs from smaller communities

Hidalgo County is looking at a new initiative that proposes to use $494,000 to provide grants to deserving entrepreneurs and business owners from communities with populations no greater than 20,000 residents, according to a news release. "This new project will allow the county to spur economic development in smaller communities that may not have the same resources as their larger neighbors," said County Judge Ramon Garcia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.