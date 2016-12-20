COMMENTARY: Happy New Year Hidalgo County
On behalf of Hidalgo County, I wish you all a very happy New Year. Like many of you, I have spent a part of my holiday reflecting on the past year and looking forward to what we in county government can accomplish in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Sun
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Sun
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC