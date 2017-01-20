Commentary: Explaining McAllen ISDs Tea a-F grades
I want to go over the new A-F Accountability System set up by the Texas Education Agency. This system grades districts in four areas, known as domains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|23 hr
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC