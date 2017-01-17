Building for Success: TSTC building construction students receive scholarship
Texas State Technical College Building Construction Technology students Robert PiA a and Isaac SaldaA a have recently been awarded scholarships by the Associated General Contractors of America Rio Grande Valley Chapter.
