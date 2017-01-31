Border fence must be set back from Ri...

Border fence must be set back from Rio Grande, leaving some in Texas on the wrong side

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Robert Cameron drove his pickup toward the Texas-Mexico border, past cotton and sugar cane fields, up to a 20-foot-tall metal and concrete border fence - and passed right through a gap in the barrier wide enough for a tractor-trailer. Because of international treaty and flood zone requirements, the fence is set back from the winding Rio Grande, and because it divides some U.S. properties, the fence is broken up by gaps Texas residents use to traverse their land.

