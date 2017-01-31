Border fence must be set back from Rio Grande, leaving some in Texas on the wrong side
Robert Cameron drove his pickup toward the Texas-Mexico border, past cotton and sugar cane fields, up to a 20-foot-tall metal and concrete border fence - and passed right through a gap in the barrier wide enough for a tractor-trailer. Because of international treaty and flood zone requirements, the fence is set back from the winding Rio Grande, and because it divides some U.S. properties, the fence is broken up by gaps Texas residents use to traverse their land.
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|7 hr
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|19 hr
|Dee Lopez
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan '17
|John
|1
