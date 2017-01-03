Astronauts Mike Fossum and Michael A....

Astronauts Mike Fossum and Michael A. Baker Retire from NASA

Two astronauts with a combined tenure of almost 50 years in the astronaut corps have retired from NASA. Mike Baker and Mike Fossum both left the agency on Jan. 7 to join private industry.

