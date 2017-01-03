Appeals court rules in favor of City of Hidalgo in Borderfest battle

In a victory for the City of Hidalgo over who controls the Borderfest name, an appeals court agreed with a district court decision to grant a temporary injunction preventing officials with the City of McAllen from using the name. "The trial court acted within its discretion in granting Hidalgo's temporary injunction and did not abuse its discretion in denying the Association's separate application for temporary injunctive relief," concluded the Court of Appeals for the 13th District in a ruling released Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.