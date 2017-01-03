After lab delays; woman accused of in fatal crash charged
Standing inside the 332nd state District Court Judge Mario Ramirez read aloud the charge of intoxication manslaughter against Cynthia Arias Heredia. The crash took place just before noon on July 8, 2016, in the 2500 block of East Griffin Parkway, according to the incident report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|36 min
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC