2017 White Chevrolet Camaro

You'll love getting behind the wheel of this 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS, which is complete with amenities such as backup sensor, Bose sound system, dual climate control, push button start, a backup camera, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, traction control, Bluetooth, and a navigation system. It has a 6.2 liter 8 Cylinder engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.